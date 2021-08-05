Ex-boyfriend shot woman in head multiple times in Madison, homicide complaint alleges

An ex-boyfriend killed a woman by shooting her twice in the head as she sat in a car parked in the driveway of her apartment in Madison, a criminal complaint filed Thursday alleges.

Tamas R. Smith, 51, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as an act of domestic abuse for the July 4 killing of 31-year-old Keairra C. Fields. She was shot around 1:30 a.m., and died at the hospital just after 5 a.m.

Smith was originally booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation violation July 17. He remained in jail Thursday on a $1 million cash bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Fields and Smith had previously lived together, but had broken up in April. There was a history of domestic disturbances between them. Fields started dating a new boyfriend in April.

Earlier the night of the shooting, Fields arrived with her new boyfriend at her 1710 Onsgard Road apartment to find Smith outside with her two sons, ages 10 and 14, the boyfriend told police.

Fields and her boyfriend had a brief conversation with Smith, and then left in an SUV with the children. They came back to the apartment a short time later, and Smith was still there.