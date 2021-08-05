Ex-boyfriend shot woman in head multiple times in Madison, homicide complaint alleges

An ex-boyfriend killed a woman by shooting her twice in the head as she sat in a car parked in the driveway of her apartment in Madison, a criminal complaint filed Thursday alleges.
Tamas R. Smith, 51, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as an act of domestic abuse for the July 4 killing of 31-year-old Keairra C. Fields. She was shot around 1:30 a.m., and died at the hospital just after 5 a.m.
Smith was originally booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation violation July 17. He remained in jail Thursday on a $1 million cash bail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Fields and Smith had previously lived together, but had broken up in April. There was a history of domestic disturbances between them. Fields started dating a new boyfriend in April.
Earlier the night of the shooting, Fields arrived with her new boyfriend at her 1710 Onsgard Road apartment to find Smith outside with her two sons, ages 10 and 14, the boyfriend told police.
Fields and her boyfriend had a brief conversation with Smith, and then left in an SUV with the children. They came back to the apartment a short time later, and Smith was still there.
The children went inside, and the boyfriend saw Smith approach the parked SUV with both hands in the front pocket of his sweatshirt. As the boyfriend opened his car door, he heard a shot go off and "instinctively" jumped out of the car and ran. He looked back, saw Smith approach the driver's side door, and he then heard a second shot.
After the shots were fired, Smith ran away, according to both the boyfriend and one of Fields' sons, who looked out the window when he heard the gunfire.
When Smith fled, the boyfriend ran back to the apartment and rang the door to tell the boys to call the police because their mother had been shot. He then dragged Fields out of the car to start CPR.
Officers arrived shortly later around 1:40 a.m., and Fields was taken to the hospital. She suffered gunshot wounds to her forehead, left cheek and between the thumb and index finger. The shot to her forehead killed her.
Smith then drove to Indiana, where his mother was staying. The Gary, Indiana police arrested him July 5.
A box of ammunition found in Smith's belongings at his mother's home matched a shell casing found in the back of the SUV.
Smith denied being in Madison during the time of the shooting, but he is seen on surveillance footage traveling toward Onsgard Road about 40 minutes before Fields was shot.
When police showed Smith a photo of Fields, he said, "That's the one that sent me to jail."