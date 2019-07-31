Madison squad car very close shot
A man in an argument with his ex-girlfriend fired a gun into the air several times Tuesday night on the Southwest Side, with nobody hurt by the gunfire.

Benjamin Blunt, 40, Madison, was located and arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Allied Drive.

"They were having an argument outside, and  the victim threatened to call police," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She went into an apartment where she is staying, a residence where several children were sleeping."

She looked outside and saw Blunt raise a gun above his head.

"'Tell them that,' he said, referring to what she could communicate to police, then pulled the trigger," DeSpain said.

The suspect drove away but was located and arrested.

