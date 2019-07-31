A man in an argument with his ex-girlfriend fired a gun into the air several times Tuesday night on the Southwest Side, with nobody hurt by the gunfire.
Benjamin Blunt, 40, Madison, was located and arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Allied Drive.
"They were having an argument outside, and the victim threatened to call police," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She went into an apartment where she is staying, a residence where several children were sleeping."
She looked outside and saw Blunt raise a gun above his head.
"'Tell them that,' he said, referring to what she could communicate to police, then pulled the trigger," DeSpain said.
The suspect drove away but was located and arrested.
Two charged with attempted homicide for Southeast Side shooting on July 10
Man beaten with cane, suspect arrested Downtown, Madison police say
Man threatened with knife, suspect arrested in Janesville, police say
Burglary suspects arrested in Cross Plains, sheriff says
Man asked for light then allegedly exposed himself, Madison police say
Standoff ends in Beloit, suspect arrested, police say
Ex-Madison teacher ordered to stand trial on abuse charge, not guilty plea entered
Madison man gets 37 months in federal prison for having gun as a felon
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.