Evidence supports that man killed self in officer-involved critical incident in Lafayette, Green counties, authorities say

The evidence supports that a man killed himself in an officer-involved critical incident last month in Lafayette and Green counties, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said Thursday.

DCI also said Thursday that its investigation has confirmed the unidentified deputy fired their gun in the incident during a pursuit across Lafayette and Green counties on Oct. 22. DCI has not said whether the deputy’s shot or shots hit anything.

The pursuit began in Grant County after an unspecified incident in Dubuque, Iowa, DCI said in its original statement on the incident. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement that his agency was notified at 2:20 p.m. of the incident in Dubuque.

A Lafayette County deputy picked up the pursuit after it entered that county. The deputy deployed a spike strip in an effort to flatten the vehicle’s tires shortly after 2:30 p.m., with the vehicle that was being chased driving in the direction of the deputy, who fired at the vehicle, DCI said.

The vehicle later crashed in Green County, and the driver fled on foot. As law enforcement personnel were searching for the driver, a gunshot was heard and a person was found near Highway 11, west of County M, near Browntown, DCI said.

First responders administered first aid, but the person, who was not identified, died at the scene. A firearm was recovered at the scene, DCI said.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, DCI said.

The Lafayette County deputy who fired at the driver was placed on leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading the investigation, assisted by the State Patrol, DCI crime response specialist, State Crime Lab and Belleville Police Department. All involved law enforcement are cooperating with the investigation, DCI said.

After it completes its investigation, DCI said, it will turn over its reports to the Lafayette County district attorney.