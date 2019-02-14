A drunken man who fell on a Madison bus Wednesday then threatened to kill everybody on the bus was arrested after he allegedly punched the man next to him, knocking out a tooth.
Malachi Johnson, 29, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with substantial battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Madison police said.
The incident started at about 6:30 p.m. when Johnson got on the bus on State Street.
"He's the guy you don't want seated next to you on a fairly crowded bus," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "A 44-year-old Madison man did all he could not to engage with the drunken man once he sat down next to him."
Johnson already got the driver's attention when he allegedly tried to flirt with a female passenger.
"She rebuffed the unwanted banter while alerting the driver," DeSpain said. "As the bus pulled out, the intoxicated man fell, dropping an assortment of papers and other items."
One of those items apparently was the man's cellphone, which became the cause of his ire.
"The 44-year-old man was on his way home from visiting his dad in the hospital, and he tried to spend the ride out to East Washington Avenue clutching his bag while staring straight ahead to avoid eye contact with his new seatmate," DeSpain said.
All was well until Johnson started railing about his phone.
"Where's my phone? Everyone is going to die if I can't find my phone!," Johnson was quoted as saying.
He then allegedly started nudging the man who didn't want to be disturbed.
"You're going to die too," Johnson said.
The now disturbed man responded "Why is that?" and Johnson said "Because I can't find my phone," before allegedly hitting him in the face with a punch hard enough to break a tooth.
The driver called 911 as the injured man pushed Johnson onto the seat across the aisle, pinning him down with his arm while another passenger came in to break the two apart before police arrived to arrest Johnson.
"The victim, holding parts of the broken tooth in his hand, went back to the same hospital he just left," DeSpain said. "He then got a squad car ride to a pharmacy near his home to fill a pain relief prescription."
Police: Two arrested in string of Madison armed robberies
Car-stealing group strikes again, crashing stolen car on South Side, Madison police said
