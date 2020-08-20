Evansville woman charged with embezzlement of more than $311K from employer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Evansville woman has been charged with embezzling more than $311,000 from her employer, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Nichole Genz, 40, was charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud stemming from a scheme to defraud her employer, Learning Gardens Child Development Center, a subsidiary of Park Towne Development Corp. of Madison, the office of U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader said in a statement.

An indictment alleges that as executive director at Learning Gardens, Genz worked with the accounting manager at Park Towne, who was not named, from January 2014 to September 2018 to embezzle funds from Park Towne by the following methods: