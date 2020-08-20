 Skip to main content
Evansville woman charged with embezzlement of more than $311K from employer
Evansville woman charged with embezzlement of more than $311K from employer

Judge with gavel, generic file photo
iSTOCK

An Evansville woman has been charged with embezzling more than $311,000 from her employer, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Nichole Genz, 40, was charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud stemming from a scheme to defraud her employer, Learning Gardens Child Development Center, a subsidiary of Park Towne Development Corp. of Madison, the office of U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader said in a statement.

An indictment alleges that as executive director at Learning Gardens, Genz worked with the accounting manager at Park Towne, who was not named, from January 2014 to September 2018 to embezzle funds from Park Towne by the following methods:

  • Depositing some tuition checks into the Learning Gardens petty cash account and withdrawing the funds in cash, instead of depositing them into the Park Towne main operating account;
  • Issuing checks from other Park Town subsidiaries that were altered to make them payable to cash, or to Learning Gardens, which were deposited into the Learning Gardens petty cash account and withdrawn in cash;
  • Creating altered bank statements for the Learning Gardens petty cash account;
  • Creating a false bank statement reconciliation spreadsheet for the Learning Gardens petty cash account;
  • Misusing Learning Gardens debit cards to purchase items for Genz’s personal use; and
  • Misusing Learning Gardens credit cards to purchase items for Genz’s personal use.

If convicted, Genz faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each of the 10 counts of the indictment.

