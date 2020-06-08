Estate of jail inmate sues over 2016 drug overdose death

The family of a man who died in 2016 from an overdose of a fentanyl analog he was possibly given by his Dane County Jail cellmate has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit alleging that the jail failed to take proper precautions to keep illicit drugs from entering the jail.
Shannon Payne was 37 when he died from a brain injury caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain after using acrylfentanyl, according to the lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison. The lawsuit describes the drug as a "highly potent opioid analgesic that is an analog of fentanyl."
Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the incident happened on Dec. 27, 2016. Payne died on Dec. 29, 2016 at a local hospital, where he was taken after he collapsed, said Nate Cade, a Milwaukee lawyer representing Payne's estate.
Cade said a witness saw Payne and a cellmate enter a bathroom. The cellmate came out, he said, but Payne had collapsed and "was essentially brain dead."
The lawsuit blames jail administrators, including Sheriff Dave Mahoney, for failing to keep the jail free of dangerous drugs.
"Although, as a matter of policy, Dane County Jail should be free of opioids and other controlled substances, and the inmates incarcerated at Dane County Jail should not have access to opioids and other controlled substances without a prescription and legal permission to possess," the lawsuit states, "it is believed that opioids and other controlled substances have entered Dane County Jail in the past on many occasions."
The jail's failure to prevent illegal substances from entering the jail and the "failure to prevent Payne's cellmate from having access to opioids and other controlled substances caused Payne's death," the lawsuit states.
Schaffer said at the time, the jail did not have a low-dose X-ray machine that, according to jail policy, is now used every time a person is checked into the jail from outside, whenever a qualified operator is present, in order to search for contraband. Use of the machine has been part of the jail's inmate search policy since 2018, she said.
Schaffer said Payne's death was investigated, but she did not know whether anyone was charged with a crime. Cade said he does not know the name of Payne's cellmate but ultimately expects to get that as the case progresses through court.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. A notice of claim filed with Dane County in December, a legal precursor to filing a lawsuit against a governmental body, asked for $1.8 million in compensatory damages and $200,000 in punitive damages. The Dane County Board denied the claim in February.
