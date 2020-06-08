Estate of jail inmate sues over 2016 drug overdose death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The family of a man who died in 2016 from an overdose of a fentanyl analog he was possibly given by his Dane County Jail cellmate has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit alleging that the jail failed to take proper precautions to keep illicit drugs from entering the jail.

Shannon Payne was 37 when he died from a brain injury caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain after using acrylfentanyl, according to the lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison. The lawsuit describes the drug as a "highly potent opioid analgesic that is an analog of fentanyl."

Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the incident happened on Dec. 27, 2016. Payne died on Dec. 29, 2016 at a local hospital, where he was taken after he collapsed, said Nate Cade, a Milwaukee lawyer representing Payne's estate.

Cade said a witness saw Payne and a cellmate enter a bathroom. The cellmate came out, he said, but Payne had collapsed and "was essentially brain dead."

The lawsuit blames jail administrators, including Sheriff Dave Mahoney, for failing to keep the jail free of dangerous drugs.