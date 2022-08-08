Estate and widow of Navy vet file suit against Wisconsin Veterans Home

The widow and the estate of a Navy veteran who died in 2020 have filed suit in Dane County against the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, claiming its negligence resulted in the man's death.
The suit, filed Friday by the wife of Randall Krall, also names 14 nurses and other Veterans Home employees involved in Krall's care. The former Waterford man died on Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 69.
According to the suit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Krall was admitted to the home in September 2016 for skilled nursing care and had a medical history that included dementia and stroke. In mid-November of 2020, his wife was told he had not been eating, according to the suit, and he was subsequently transferred to a hospital but later returned to the home for palliative care. "Failure to thrive" was the official cause of death listed on his death certificate, the suit says.
The suit alleges staff at the home failed to properly monitor his food and fluid intake, breathing, wound care and other ailments and vital signs, and that leaders at the facility failed to properly train and supervise their employees.
And it claims that over the four years Krall was at the home, he experienced "medications errors, inappropriate catheter insertions and unexplained bruises," as well as "reckless, wanton, demeaning and inhuman treatment," including not being taken to the bathroom on time.
It also makes reference to broader problems at the 158-bed facility, including 17 citations in 2017 for violations including medication errors and neglected wound care and 20 citations in 2019.
"The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs states that its nursing homes 'are among the best in the country,'" the suit says, but "in reality, Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove has a 1-star rating (the lowest possible) from Medicare."
The suit asks for unspecified compensatory damages for Krall's widow, Luane, and his estate.
A spokesperson for the DVA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit Monday.
Construction crews work on the grounds of the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery across the street from the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. The state is expanding the cemetery with a grant from the federal Veterans Administration.
Gilman H. Stordock is the former commandant of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King located across the street, where there is a residence hall named for him. His rank, battalion sergeant major, is incorrectly abbreviated on his headstone.
James Gardner, a genealogist and retired federal employee walks the grounds of the Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in King in May. Gardner has spent nearly a decade researching gravesites and reviewing records of the cemetery, compiling his findings in an independent report, "Vandalism of Neglect."
The headstone for Peter Steinebach at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery misspells his last name. In addition, records indicate he is not buried there. He is buried in a cemetery in Colby.
At the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery across the street from the King veterans home, there are numerous instances of mis-marked burials, unknown grave sites, headstones for veterans who are buried elsewhere and headstones for people who likely never existed. The persistent errors are outlined in an independent genealogical report created by Jim Gardner, an Air Force veteran. The state says they are working to fix the issues and is upgrading its records system.
Records show there are hundreds of burial anomalies and inscription errors at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King in Waupaca County, one of three veterans cemeteries in the state.
There are about 7,000 veterans, their spouses and dependents buried in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery is the oldest of three veterans cemeteries in the state.
The headstone for Frank Allen at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery misspells his first name as "FRARK."
On the headstone for William E. Maser his rank is incorrect. According to Air Force records, he retired as a major, a rank above captain. The headstone was installed last year.
The headstone for Arthur Stabenau misspells his first name as "ARHTUR" on his headstone.
A grave marker for Manna Stanley at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. State historical and census records indicate she likely did not exist. The contents of her grave are unknown.
The entrance of the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Waupaca County.
