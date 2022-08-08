Estate and widow of Navy vet file suit against Wisconsin Veterans Home

The widow and the estate of a Navy veteran who died in 2020 have filed suit in Dane County against the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, claiming its negligence resulted in the man's death.

The suit, filed Friday by the wife of Randall Krall, also names 14 nurses and other Veterans Home employees involved in Krall's care. The former Waterford man died on Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 69.

According to the suit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, Krall was admitted to the home in September 2016 for skilled nursing care and had a medical history that included dementia and stroke. In mid-November of 2020, his wife was told he had not been eating, according to the suit, and he was subsequently transferred to a hospital but later returned to the home for palliative care. "Failure to thrive" was the official cause of death listed on his death certificate, the suit says.

The suit alleges staff at the home failed to properly monitor his food and fluid intake, breathing, wound care and other ailments and vital signs, and that leaders at the facility failed to properly train and supervise their employees.

And it claims that over the four years Krall was at the home, he experienced "medications errors, inappropriate catheter insertions and unexplained bruises," as well as "reckless, wanton, demeaning and inhuman treatment," including not being taken to the bathroom on time.

It also makes reference to broader problems at the 158-bed facility, including 17 citations in 2017 for violations including medication errors and neglected wound care and 20 citations in 2019.

"The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs states that its nursing homes 'are among the best in the country,'" the suit says, but "in reality, Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove has a 1-star rating (the lowest possible) from Medicare."

The home at Union Grove is one of three such homes overseen by the state DVA — the others are in King and Chippewa Falls. The home in King has been the source of repeated complaints by residents and their families and has a history of citations by federal regulators. The department's homes have a history of struggling to maintain quality ratings by the federal government.

The suit asks for unspecified compensatory damages for Krall's widow, Luane, and his estate.

A spokesperson for the DVA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit Monday.