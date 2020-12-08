Escaped inmate captured in town of Oregon

A man who escaped overnight Monday from a minimum-security prison north of Oregon was found about seven hours later a couple of miles away.

Matthew Bohringer, 38, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in a field near the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road in the town of Oregon after he escaped from the Oregon Correctional Center, located just across Highway M to the north, Fitchburg police reported.

Bohringer was spotted in the area by a citizen who called police, Dane County Sheriff's Lt. Edward Hartwick said, and deputies used a drone and a resident's dog to locate him, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

He was arrested without incident and taken to a local hospital to be treated for exposure before being booked into the Dane County Jail, Schaffer said.

Prison staff saw Bohringer running from the prison at about 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, Fitchburg Sgt. Dan Varriale said in a report. Fitchburg police, Oregon police and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office searched for Bohringer, but were unable to immediately apprehend him, Varriale said.

Bohringer's criminal record includes convictions for robbery and drug offenses.