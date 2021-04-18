Errant rounds from 'target practice' damage vehicles traveling on I-90

A driver was traveling on I-90 Sunday afternoon when, suddenly, windows in his vehicle shattered, then two more drivers reported damage to their vehicles from what looked to be gun shots.

The incidents took place around the same time and near mile marker 146 on I-90 which prompted a coordinated search between the Dane County Sheriffs Office, Madison and McFarland police to figure out the cause of the damage.

The officers were able to narrow their search to the town of Cottage Grove, where deputies found three people who had been shooting target practice with firearms of different caliber at 3067 Vilas Road, Dane County Sergeant Joseph Cuta said in a statement.

The three gunmen, Bryan R. Spangler, age 44 of Cottage Grove, Jon D. Zimmerman, age 50 of Oak Creek and Jeffrey Zimmerman, age 48 of Wabasha, had been shooting at targets but the interstate was only a few hundred yards behind those targets, Cuta said.

Errant rounds made their way to the interstate and damaged vehicles. The three gunmen were arrested on charges of second degree reckless endangerment and taken to the Dane County Jail, Cuta said.

