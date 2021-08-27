Equipment stolen after 5 construction trailers broken into on South Side, Madison police say

Equipment was stolen after five construction trailers were broken into on the South Side overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Madison police reported.
Police responded to the report of the burglary in the 900 block of Watson Avenue about 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Officers found that someone broke into a locked fence area and then broke into five different construction and job site trailers, with numerous construction equipment items stolen, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.