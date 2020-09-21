End 'vicious cycle of hate,' Jacob Blake's family says at rally in North Carolina

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Members of Jacob Blake’s family attended a rally in Charlotte on Sunday, calling for an end to a “vicious cycle of hate” nearly a month after Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by a white police officer in Kenosha.

Those comments came from Blake’s sister, Letetra Widman, as she spoke in front of a crowd of more than 150 people at a park in the city, The News & Observer reported.

“I’m tired of this vicious cycle of hate,” Widman said. “I’ve been Black for 31 years and I still can’t figure out why that makes people mad.”

Her brother has been paralyzed from the waist down due to the shooting, which was captured on video and posted online, sparking several nights of protests and unrest in Kenosha since Aug. 23.

“If some of us do not count, none of us counts,” Jacob Blake Sr., a Charlotte resident, told the crowd on Sunday. “I refuse to accept the fact that in 2020 I have to prove my son is a human being.”