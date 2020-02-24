You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Employees hitting panic button thwart 2 robberies of Check ‘n Go stores, Madison police say

Employees hitting panic button thwart 2 robberies of Check ‘n Go stores, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Employees hitting panic buttons thwarted robberies of two Check ‘n Go stores on Friday that detectives believe are likely connected, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, employees spotted two masked men crouching down outside the windows of Check 'n Go, 2103 Zeier Road. The men slowly moved towards the front door, and when one looked inside to see an employee hitting a panic button, they fled, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

About 40 minutes later, two similarly attired and masked men entered the Check 'n Go at 512 Grand Canyon Drive. One was armed with a handgun and demanded money, but the duo fled empty-handed when the employee hit a panic button, Despain said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics