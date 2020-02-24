Employees hitting panic button thwart 2 robberies of Check ‘n Go stores, Madison police say

Employees hitting panic buttons thwarted robberies of two Check ‘n Go stores on Friday that detectives believe are likely connected, Madison police reported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, employees spotted two masked men crouching down outside the windows of Check 'n Go, 2103 Zeier Road. The men slowly moved towards the front door, and when one looked inside to see an employee hitting a panic button, they fled, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

About 40 minutes later, two similarly attired and masked men entered the Check 'n Go at 512 Grand Canyon Drive. One was armed with a handgun and demanded money, but the duo fled empty-handed when the employee hit a panic button, Despain said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.