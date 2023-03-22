Employees found two spent shell casings outside a Far East Side bowling center early Saturday morning after a manager heard what sounded like gunshots, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, 2121 E. Springs Dr., about 1:45 a.m. after employees located the casings, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.