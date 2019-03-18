A dispute between two West Towne Mall co-workers led to one stabbing the other on Monday, Madison Police said.
Police were called to the Far West Side mall's food court at about 2 p.m. after the stabbing, said Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
A 60-year-old male suspect left the 34-year-old victim with a "superficial" stab wound to his back and a scratch on his neck, he said.
It's unclear what sparked the dispute.
DeSpain didn't name the suspect but said investigators were questioning him.
The call prompted a large police response from several agencies, he said.
"Because the call came in regarding a man with a knife inside the mall, there was a full active threat response," DeSpain said.