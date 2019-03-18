Try 3 months for $3
West Towne Mall

Madison Police say a West Towne Mall employee stabbed a co-worker Monday afternoon. 

 GOOGLE MAPS

A dispute between two West Towne Mall co-workers led to one stabbing the other on Monday, Madison Police said. 

Police were called to the Far West Side mall's food court at about 2 p.m. after the stabbing, said Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

A 60-year-old male suspect left the 34-year-old victim with a "superficial" stab wound to his back and a scratch on his neck, he said. 

It's unclear what sparked the dispute. 

DeSpain didn't name the suspect but said investigators were questioning him. 

The call prompted a large police response from several agencies, he said. 

"Because the call came in regarding a man with a knife inside the mall, there was a full active threat response," DeSpain said. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Chris Aadland is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.