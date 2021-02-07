Employee dies after being hit by skid loader while working at Janesville business

An employee working at a Janesville business died Friday after being hit by a skid loader, police said.
Officers and paramedics responded to the incident at a business on Barberry Drive in Janesville at around 3:45 p.m., Janesville police said. An employee of the business was helping a driver of a semi-trailer near the loading docks when the employee was hit by a skid loader nearby.
The driver of the skid loader was from a private, contracted business hired for snow removal on the property, according to police.
The injured employee died at a local hospital. The employee's name had not been released pending notification of the family.
Janesville police and the State Patrol are working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on an investigation.
Shanzeh Ahmad is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in 2019 after getting a master's degree in journalism and public affairs from American University in Washington, D.C.
