Emergency workers on scene of van fire south of McFarland

12/9/22 van fire

Emergency personnel respond to a vehicle fire at Highways 51 and AB south of McFarland on Friday. The Dane County Medical Examiner had been called to the scene.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Firefighters and the Dane County Sheriff's Office were responding late Friday morning to a van fire south of McFarland, the Dane County 911 Center said.

The call about the fire in a rural area at Highways 51 and AB was received at 11:26 a.m., and there were several emergency units on the scene. The 911 Center said the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office had been called to the scene but could provide no other information.

Traffic was blocked in both directions on 51 as of 12:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

