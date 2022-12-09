Emergency workers on scene of van fire near McFarland

McFarland firefighters and the Dane County Sheriff's Office were responding late Friday morning to a van fire near Babcock Park just southwest of McFarland, the Dane County 911 Center said.
The call about the fire at Highways 51 and AB was received at 11:26 a.m., and the two agencies had several units on the scene.
This story will be updated.
Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Urban affairs, investigations, consumer help ("SOS")
