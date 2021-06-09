 Skip to main content
Emergency crews respond to 'boat in distress' on Lake Mendota
alert top story

Emergency crews respond to 'boat in distress' on Lake Mendota

Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team boat 1

The Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team boat, a 24-foot Lake Assault, is pictured in 2020. 

 MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Emergency crews are responded Wednesday to a report of a "boat in distress" on the north side of Lake Mendota, the Dane County 911 Center said. 

A 911 call came in just after 3:20 p.m. that a boat with multiple people in it was taking on water near the Mazanet Marina in the township of Westport, a Dane County dispatcher said. 

By 4:30 p.m., emergency crews had cleared the area and the boat wasbrought back to shore, Dane County Sgt. Mark Schroeder said. 

Schroeder said there was no duress or injuries from those on board. 

"Everybody was safe," he said. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office boat patrol, the Madison Fire Department's Lake Rescue Team, Maple Bluff Fire Department's rescue boat and Waunakee Fire and EMS responded to the incident. 

