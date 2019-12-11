Email scammer impersonated elderly victim’s pastor for money, police say

A 78-year old man was swindled out of $900 by a scam artist who impersonated his church’s pastor, Madison police reported.
The scam artist used an email similar to the pastor’s to ask the victim to purchase gift cards, scratch off the back to show the card’s serial number, take photos of the card and the number and send the photos back to the faux pastor, who was too busy to do it himself, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The scam artist told the victim, through email, that the gift cards were for people the pastor was visiting at a local hospital. The victim was also told he would be reimbursed for the purchases and made several transactions before talking directly with his pastor. He then learned he had been scammed, DeSpain said.