Elkhorn police seeking silver GMC pickup truck in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian
alert

Elkhorn police said they are seeking a silver GMC pickup truck in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Sunday night.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Elkhorn officers were sent to the 400 block of Highway H on a report of a man in the ditch who was not breathing, life-saving measures were not successful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Joel Christensen said in a statement.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

Officers learned that Francisco Garcia, 70, of rural Lake Geneva, was walking on Highway H when he was struck by a pickup truck that failed to stop after hitting him, Christensen said.

Elkhorn police are seeking to locate a silver GMC pickup truck was last seen traveling south on Highway H from the scene near Gateway Technical College. The pickup truck is believed to have minor damage to the passenger side headlight lens and surrounding area, and was further described as possibly being slightly lifted with chrome rims and in good condition, Christensen said.

Elkhorn police ask anyone with information on a silver GMC pickup matching the description, or the incident, to call 262-723-2210 and ask to speak with detective Kim Bass at extension 208. To remain anonymous, contact Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677 or P3Tips.com.

