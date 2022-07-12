Electronics stolen in burglary at Southeast Side video production business, Madison police say

Electronics were stolen in a burglary overnight Friday into Saturday at a Southeast Side video production business, Madison police reported.

Someone forced their way into Camp Creatability, 4510 Femrite Drive, sometime after the facility closed on Friday and police were called to the business around 10 a.m. Saturday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The owner reported several electronics, such as a projector and laptop, were missing, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the burglary remains under investigation, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.