Electronic device needed to arrest ‘out of control’ man at West Side apartment, Madison police say

An electronic control device was needed to arrest an “out of control” man at a West Side apartment building Thursday night, Madison police reported.

At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, multiple people called 911 to report a person acting out of control, slamming doors, damaging hallway mailboxes, throwing a fire extinguisher, yelling racial slurs, banging on shared walls, and more at an apartment complex in the 800 block of South Gammon Road, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

When officers contacted the 32-year-old man, he resisted and squared up to fight officers, and an electronic control device was used to get him under control, Grigg said.

The man, Robert M. Bolz, was arrested on tentative charges of criminal damage to property, three counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping, seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and resisting, Grigg said.

Columbus woman charged in murder-for-hire plot tops recent notable crime-related news

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.