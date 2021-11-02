 Skip to main content
Elderly person falls into open maintenance tunnel at Hoyt School, is seriously injured, authorities say
An elderly person suffered serious injuries after falling eight feet into a maintenance tunnel that is typically covered by a grate at the Hoyt School, the Madison Fire Department said. 

The person fell into the tunnel inside the entrance of the building that houses the Madison School & Community Recreation center on the 3800 block of Regent Street just before 12 p.m. on Monday, said Cynthia Schuster, a spokesperson for the fire department.

The area was cordoned off due to ongoing construction work, Schuster said. Fire crews went down into the tunnel to put the injured person onto a backboard and lifted them out. The person was then taken to a local emergency room. 

