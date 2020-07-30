You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elderly homeless man attacked on State Street, Madison police say

Elderly homeless man attacked on State Street, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 71-year-old homeless man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being attacked on State Street early Thursday morning, Madison police said. 

The man was sleeping near the intersection of State Street and Lake Street around 3:20 a.m., when he was cut several times in the lower torso with some type of "sharp-edged instrument," police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement. 

After limping to a nearby convenience store for help, the man was taken to the hospital. He also suffered a wound to his face, DeSpain said. 

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage to find the person or people responsible for the attack. The man was not able to provide police with a detailed statement of who assaulted him, DeSpain said. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics