Elderly homeless man attacked on State Street, Madison police say

A 71-year-old homeless man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being attacked on State Street early Thursday morning, Madison police said.

The man was sleeping near the intersection of State Street and Lake Street around 3:20 a.m., when he was cut several times in the lower torso with some type of "sharp-edged instrument," police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

After limping to a nearby convenience store for help, the man was taken to the hospital. He also suffered a wound to his face, DeSpain said.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage to find the person or people responsible for the attack. The man was not able to provide police with a detailed statement of who assaulted him, DeSpain said.

