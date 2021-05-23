Efforts to remake policing in Madison in the year since George Floyd killing have been uneven

Authorities began filing charges during the summer and have continued. Some charges have been filed as recently as March. Few have made their way through the courts at this point, in part because of a general slowdown in processing cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which stopped jury trials for more than a year. Trials are now being scheduled and are resuming June 1.

So far, none of the cases that have settled resulted in long prison sentences. The longest so far has been a five-year federal prison sentence given to Anthony Krohn, 37, of Madison, who accidentally shot himself in the leg during a protest while carrying a gun that, as a felon, he was not allowed to have.

But he may have company soon among those facing federal charges. Kyle Olson, 29, of Janesville, arrested during a Downtown protest, is to be sentenced June 4 in federal court, also for gun possession by a felon.

Marquon Clark, 26, of Madison, who was charged with trying to set fire to the City-County Building on June 24, is set for a plea and sentencing hearing on June 2. A plea agreement calls for a sentence between six and nine years. He also faces felony criminal damage charges in Dane County related to the Capitol Square statue incidents.