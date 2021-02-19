Edgewood again sues Madison over rejected bid for athletic field lights

After the city of Madison's rejection last month of Edgewood's plan to install lights at its refurbished athletic field, the Catholic high school is again suing the city in federal court charging the city discriminated against the school on religious and due process grounds.
Edgewood had sued the city over the issue in 2019, also alleging religious discrimination, but withdrew the lawsuit six months later in what the school's president said was a show of good faith to resolve issues surrounding the athletic field without using the courts.
But after the Madison City Council voted 13-4 against an appeal by the school, seeking to overturn a denied permit to install four field lights, the school on Friday again sued Madison in U.S. District Court. In May, the city Plan Commission denied a conditional use permit to install four light poles.
The lawsuit again alleges the city discriminated against Edgewood on religious grounds. It also alleges a pattern of shifting rules by the city to prevent Edgewood from installing lights and making full use of its athletic field.
"At every turn the city has moved the goalposts, changing its rules to prevent those lights and to limit the school from using its field," the lawsuit states. "As a result, Edgewood has been treated unequally and denied both its recognized, vested property interests and its right to use its own property in accord with its sincerely held religions beliefs and to further its religious mission."
Edgewood names as defendants the city, the City Council, the city Plan Commission, the city Zoning Board of Appeals, Zoning Administrator Matthew Tucker, city Building Inspection Division director George Hank and Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents the area where Edgewood is located. Evers was not named in the 2019 lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges Evers "instigated one or more acts of the city's unequal and burdensome treatment of Edgewood," rushing through the council in 2019 "an ordinance he had specifically drafted to target Edgewood, its still-pending lighting application, and anticipated post-repeal Master Plan lighting applications." The change, Edgewood's lawsuit states, required Edgewood to get a conditional use permit for its lights, a more difficult test under city ordinances.
The lawsuit also alleges Evers made public comments singling out Edgewood "and his overt hostility to religious, private institutions like Edgewood."
As Edgewood has sought to use the field for night football and soccer games, its bid for lights has not been popular with Edgewood's neighbors, many of whom have planted signs in their yards opposing the project. Residents have expressed concerns about the noise that night games would bring to their neighborhood and the disruptions they would cause.
The lawsuit demands, among other things, a judgment finding Edgewood's First and Fourteenth Amendment rights have been violated, that the city's actions denying full use of the field were arbitrary and capricious and that Edgewood has a right to use its field to pursue its religious mission. It also demands the court bar the city from preventing full use of the field and the installation of lights.
It also seeks other, unspecified damages. As an alternative to its other demands, Edgewood asks that a judge find the city violated its own ordinance and state law and that Edgewood is entitled to its conditional use permit.
In its lawsuit, which it states is intended to protect Edgewood's religious rights and property interests and redress the city's past violations of both, Edgewood said it has complied with city zoning requirements but it has been thwarted by the city.
It claims the city manipulated the interpretation of its zoning requirements and Edgewood's Master Plan to deny the lighting application. The city then withheld a lighting permit that city staff had authorized, and then, with the endorsement of the city attorney and Evers, rushed to change zoning requirements to specifically target Edgewood, the lawsuit states.
The city has since resorted to ignoring its professional staff's recommendation to grant the conditional use permit for lights, Edgewood claims.
"Individually and collectively, these actions resulted in a different, harsher and ever-changing set of rules for Edgewood than for the public institutions that came before Edgewood who sought and received lights from the city," the lawsuit states.
This story will be updated.