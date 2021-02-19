Edgewood again sues Madison over rejected bid for athletic field lights

Edgewood names as defendants the city, the City Council, the city Plan Commission, the city Zoning Board of Appeals, Zoning Administrator Matthew Tucker, city Building Inspection Division director George Hank and Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents the area where Edgewood is located. Evers was not named in the 2019 lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Evers "instigated one or more acts of the city's unequal and burdensome treatment of Edgewood," rushing through the council in 2019 "an ordinance he had specifically drafted to target Edgewood, its still-pending lighting application, and anticipated post-repeal Master Plan lighting applications." The change, Edgewood's lawsuit states, required Edgewood to get a conditional use permit for its lights, a more difficult test under city ordinances.

The lawsuit also alleges Evers made public comments singling out Edgewood "and his overt hostility to religious, private institutions like Edgewood."

As Edgewood has sought to use the field for night football and soccer games, its bid for lights has not been popular with Edgewood's neighbors, many of whom have planted signs in their yards opposing the project. Residents have expressed concerns about the noise that night games would bring to their neighborhood and the disruptions they would cause.