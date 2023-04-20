An Edgerton man pleaded guilty Thursday to driving drunk during a crash last year on Madison's West Side that killed his 84-year-old mother.

Thomas G. Monson, 58, pleaded guilty to homicide by drunken driving for an April 28, 2022, crash on Whitney Way at Endeavor Lane that caused the death of Bonnie J. Monson, of Edgerton, who died about two hours after it happened.

According to a criminal complaint, much of the car's behavior and the crash were captured on surveillance video from the Exact Sciences headquarters building nearby.

Under a plea agreement, several other charges were dismissed, including eighth-offense drunken driving and driving while suspended and causing death. Prosecutors will ask for no more than six years in prison for Monson when he is sentenced in August by Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, but the sentence would be consecutive to a prison sentence Monson is currently serving for his seventh drunken driving conviction, for which his supervision was revoked.

That sentence is set to end in April 2027, according to state Department of Corrections records.

The homicide charge carries up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision, with a mandatory minimum of five years of incarceration.

According to the criminal complaint, the Pontiac Vibe that Monson was driving was first seen at 2:07 a.m. being driven slowly west on Endeavor Lane. It stopped for a time, and the driver appeared to be lost.

A minute later, it backed up into a curb, then took off quickly, jumping a median on Endeavor Lane, then headed east. The car was seen again going east off-road alongside Endeavor Lane, where it clipped a large tree. It crossed over a sidewalk, then jumped a curb back onto Endeavor Lane just before the Whitney Way intersection.

It ran the stop sign at Whitney Way, jumped the curb on the opposite side of Whitney and slammed into a tree.

A Madison Fire Department paramedic at the scene commented that Monson "smelled like a distillery," the complaint states.

Other court documents describe Monson telling police to be sensitive in breaking the news of his mother's death to his brother because "I just killed my mom."

Then Monson paused and said, "I mean, we got into a crash and my mom died," the documents state.

Monson was staying with his mother in the town of Albion near Edgerton that night and called his brother about 1 a.m. saying that his head hurt, he needed to go to the hospital and was going to have their mother drive him there. His brother told police that their mother should not take Monson anywhere because she hadn't driven for a long time due to dementia, court documents state.

The criminal complaint did not state Monson's blood alcohol concentration -- the results of a blood test were not available at that point -- but as a seven-time drunken driver his limit was a 0.02% concentration. For most drivers, the limit is 0.08%.

