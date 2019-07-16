Rock County squad tight crop
An Edgerton man who struck a traffic sign Monday night was arrested for his alleged fifth operating while intoxicated offense.

James Finn, 59, was taken to the Rock County Jail by Sheriff's Office deputies following his arrest at about 9 p.m. Monday. He was due in court Tuesday.

According to the police report, a call came in regarding a hit and run crash near the intersection of Highway 59 near Interstate 39/90 in the town of Fulton, after a Cadillac hit a traffic sign and ended up in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant.

"Finn had been driving west on Highway 59 and failed to negotiate a roundabout," said Sgt. Ryan Ooms. "He went through the roundabout, struck a wooden traffic sign post and drove into the McDonald's parking lot."

Finn admitted he had been drinking, and was arrested after taking field sobriety tests.

