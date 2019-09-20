David Hill booking photo

David Hill.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Convicted felons are prohibited from possessing firearms. Which means if you are a convicted felon with guns, you don’t want to publicize that fact.

David Hill, 39, of Edgerton, is a convicted felon who doesn’t seem to have figured that out, as he posted pictures of himself on Facebook holding a gun, with more guns hanging on a wall behind him, according to Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

That led to Hill being convicted of unlawfully possessing five firearms as a convicted felon on July 3, and being sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.

Edgerton police received an anonymous tip that Hill was in possession of firearms on Feb. 23, when Hill was on probation in Rock County stemming from a 2013 conviction for possessing a firearm as a felon.

An Edgerton officer contacted Hill's probation agent, they found Hill's Facebook page and saw that on Jan. 19, Hill had posted the incriminating photos on Facebook, Blader said in a statement.

On Feb. 25, Hill was arrested on a probation violation warrant as he was parking at his place of employment. Hill got out of his car, carrying a canvas bag that was found to contain a loaded Glock 9mm pistol, as well as two fully loaded 15-round magazines and additional boxes of ammunition, Blader said.

The firearms in the Facebook photo were recovered from Hill’s basement, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives laboratory determined one operated as a machine gun.

