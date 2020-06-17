Edgerton doctor charged with Medicare fraud for medical brace scheme

An Edgerton doctor was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for his alleged role in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud Medicare by signing orders for medical braces that were not needed, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison said.
Dr. Ravi Murali, 38, was charged in a 12-count indictment with Medicare fraud for what prosecutors said was his role in a scheme that fraudulently billed Medicare for more than $26 million, of which Medicare paid $13 million.
Prosecutors said that from January 2017 to January 2020, while Murali was working as a physician for various telemedicine companies, he signed orders for medical braces for ankles, knees, backs, shoulders, wrists and hands for Medicare beneficiaries which contained false statements.
The indictment alleges Murali falsely said he had spoken with the Medicare beneficiary, that he had established a valid prescriber-patient relationship with the beneficiary, and that he conducted various examinations and diagnostic tests of the beneficiary.
The indictment alleges those representations were rarely, if ever, true. Murali ordered braces for the Medicare beneficiaries regardless of need, the indictment states. While Medicare was billed for millions, Murali was paid $30 for each telemedicine consult he completed, according to the indictment.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI. If convicted, Murali faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the 12 counts.
Murali was reprimanded in 2015 by the state Medical Examining Board after he admitted being dishonest with the board during an investigation of a suspected false medical residency diploma. He was ordered to complete 18 hours of education in medical ethics within nine months. He completed that requirement and his medical license was returned to unrestricted status in June 2016.
