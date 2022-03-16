Eau Claire participant in Jan. 6 Capitol riot sentenced to 3 years of probation

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced an Eau Claire man Tuesday to three years of probation for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich contended that the charge to which Kevin D. Loftus pleaded guilty in October did not allow her to sentence him both to time in jail and supervision following that. It was more important, she said, based partly on online comments Loftus made as late as August, that he be supervised for as long as possible.

Loftus, 53, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emory Cole argued for a 30-day jail sentence, followed by three years of probation, but Friedrich said she has ruled in other Capitol riot cases that such a sentence isn’t permitted by law. She did agree, however, to order Loftus to perform 60 hours of community service as part of his probation.

Loftus was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution for $1.5 million in damage done to the Capitol that day.

Loftus was one of about 700 people who stormed the Capitol as Congress was acting to certify the results of the presidential election, and formalize the win by President Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump. The deaths of five people, including Capitol police officers, are attributed to the riot.

Loftus spent less than five minutes in the building where he took several photos of himself. The next day, according to prosecutors, he bragged on Facebook that he was wanted by the FBI and wrote, “That is right folks some of us are in it to win it,” a statement that factored heavily in Cole’s sentencing argument.

Loftus was interviewed by the FBI on Feb. 8, 2021, and admitted to being inside the Capitol. He was charged with four misdemeanors three days later.

Cole argued that despite a letter Loftus submitted to the court in January, in which Loftus apologized and recounted the negative effect his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot has had on his life, Loftus remains unrepentant.

In an online game chat in August, which was reported to the FBI, Loftus said he wasn’t worried about not being able to buy guns while he’s on probation because “i already bought my guns lol,” and bragged about the notoriety he received from his arrest. He wrote he was “standing up for all Americans,” and “you can’t pay for this kind of fame.”

“Locally im a hero,” he wrote. He also wrote, “i get to sue people when its over.”

Cole argued it was concerning Loftus was seen in an online space egging on others. Friedrich agreed Loftus had made “lots of outrageous comments” and said she found them “disturbing,” but said she didn’t see they indicated he had taken any untoward actions. If prosecutors had found the comments in August so disturbing, she asked Cole, why did prosecutors allow him to plead to a petty misdemeanor in October?

“You’re not treating him as an outlier because of the plea you’ve offered,” Friedrich said.

Federal defender Danielle Jahn, representing Loftus, said the comments Loftus made in the game chat were what she called “bolstering” statements, and were reported to the FBI by another player because that player had been defeated by Loftus.

She said Loftus has been punished severely since he was charged, including being fired from “the best job he ever had” as a machinist. He has since found another job.

In his letter to the court, Loftus wrote, “Nothing good has happened to me in the 13 months awaiting resolution of my case.” In addition to losing his job, he wrote, “I have been shouted down in public, and I have had immense negative press.”

He wrote he has resigned himself to staying out of politics and “any type of protests.”

In court Tuesday, Loftus said the Jan. 6 riot happened “because we had lost belief in the system.” But aside from comments made by Cole, his own faith in the system has been restored.

“I have told everybody around me ... just how legitimate the system has treated me in this case,” Loftus said. “You folks cared about my rights and made sure that all of my rights were protected. In that, I would like to say that my faith in the system has been restored through this case.”

Friedrich, a Trump appointee, said that while Loftus pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor, “there’s no question his conduct in this case was very serious.”

She said Loftus was “a willing participant in a riot that undermined our democratic electoral process. And he prided himself for some time on the role that he played in the events of Jan. 6, which were an embarrassment to our country.”

He didn’t assault anyone or damage anything and was not armed, Friedrich said, but his mere presence in the crowd increased the risk to Capitol police officers and members of Congress. Friedrich said in Loftus’ “troubling comments” in August showed “a real lack of judgment.”

“It’s hard to fathom why he fancied himself a hero after his actions on that date,” she said, especially given that he served in the Army for six years.

