Eau Claire man arrested in attack on US Capitol

A Wisconsin man was arrested Tuesday in Eau Claire for being part of the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol last week as Congress was certifying Electoral College votes giving Joe Biden the presidency.

Kevin Daniel Loftus, 52, of Eau Claire, faces two federal misdemeanors for knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

He appeared by video for a brief court hearing in federal court in Madison on Tuesday, when Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker said he can be released from custody but must remain in Eau Claire or Chippewa counties. Because he has a history of drunken driving, he was ordered not to use alcohol, and he cannot possess any firearms or attend any demonstrations.

Crocker also told Loftus he is not to obstruct justice in any way, flee or commit any other crimes. If he does, Crocker said, Loftus could find himself back in custody.

“I think you’re a smart enough man not to do that,” Crocker said. Asked if he understood, Loftus said, “Yes, your honor,” the only words he spoke during the 16-minute hearing. He did not enter a plea.

Loftus, 52, has no criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records.