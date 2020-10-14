 Skip to main content
Eastbound lanes of Highway 12 back open at Oak Park Road after vehicle fire
Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

All eastbound lanes of traffic on Highway 12 are back open at Oak Park Road after a vehicle fire, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported. 

The closure lasted a little over two hours and ended just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. The Dane County Sheriff's Office was on scene. 

The incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

