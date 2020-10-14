Eastbound lanes of Highway 12 back open at Oak Park Road after vehicle fire

All eastbound lanes of traffic on Highway 12 are back open at Oak Park Road after a vehicle fire, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.
The closure lasted a little over two hours and ended just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. The Dane County Sheriff's Office was on scene.
The incident occurred at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
