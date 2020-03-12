You are the owner of this article.
East Towne Mall security guard battered but able to thwart thief, police say

An East Towne Mall security guard was punched in the face repeatedly Tuesday by a thief who attempted to leave the mall with two bags full of stolen goods, Madison police reported.

The security guard struggled with the thief, after confronting her about the goods, and called for help — a call answered by a second security guard. The second security guard chased the thief, who had broken free from the  struggle with the first security guard, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The thief tripped and fell, which allowed the second security guard to recover the stolen merchandise but the guard was slapped in the face by the thief while doing so, DeSpain said.

The thief left the mall empty handed but officers hope to use security footage to identify and arrest her, DeSpain said.

