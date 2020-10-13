East Side woman returns from walking dog to find thief driving away in her car, Madison police say

An East Side woman returned from walking her dog with a friend Thursday night to find a thief driving away in her car, Madison police reported.

The woman and her friend returned to her home in the 2100 block of East Washington Avenue about 6:30 p.m. to see someone backing her car out of the driveway, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

They tried to stop the thief by opening both driver's side doors and telling him to get out, but he continued to go in reverse and the woman’s friend was knocked down, giving her several abrasions, DeSpain said.

After police arrived, it was found that the thief had cut a window screen to get into the woman’s home and get the car keys, DeSpain.

Her 2019 Hyundai Elantra has GPS tracking software and police used it to rack and recover the car, unoccupied and parked in the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue. The keys were missing, so it had to be towed so new keys could be made, DeSpain said.

Police said there is good surveillance video of the burglar, and investigators will use it in an effort to make an arrest.