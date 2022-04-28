East Side shooting from 2020 brings 6-year sentence in "extraordinarily serious case"

A Madison man who chased after a group of men who had paid him for marijuana with counterfeit cash, then fired gunshots into their truck, wounding two of them, was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison.

Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor said that while Alfa M. Umar III, 24, has support in the community, a family that cares about him and many positive attributes including no prior criminal record, "it is an extraordinarily serious case. It's not a probation case, it's just not."

Umar, who was originally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting on Aug. 21, 2020, on Madison's East Side, pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree reckless injury.

Umar's attorney, Joshua Hargrove, argued for probation with a suspended prison sentence hanging over Umar should his probation ever be revoked. Hargrove said Umar has spent nearly two years in custody awaiting a trial, then sentencing after he took a plea agreement, and no further punishment is necessary.

"What it comes down to is how much more time is it that Mr. Umar needs to be in custody?" Hargrove asked.

Hargrove said during Umar's time in jail, he hasn't been sitting on his hands but has taken courses to improve himself and come out a better person.

Umar's time in prison will be shortened by about a year and eight months, credit for the time he has spent in the Dane County Jail following his arrest.

Umar told Taylor he regrets the decisions he made that day and apologized to the victims, who were not in the courtroom, along with the people who live near the 1800 block of Commercial Avenue, where the shooting happened.

He also asked for Taylor's forgiveness, and told her, "I'm not a monster."

Taylor agreed, telling Umar that it's obvious he is loved by people who describe him as loving and kind.

"It's also true that you fired a gun into a (truck) cab that had three people in it," she said. The "disproportionate response," she said, was "so hard to understand."

Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller asked for a 10-year prison sentence. While neither of the two men who were shot responded to attempts to contact them for victim impact statements, McMiller said when she last spoke to the man who was shot in the face and torso, he still had bullet fragments in his body and was continuing to feel lingering after-effects from the shooting, both physically and psychologically. During his treatment, he had to be put into a medically induced coma for a few days, she said.

Umar claimed the occupants of the truck had guns, but none were found on any of the three, in the truck, or along the route they took as they ran for help after the shooting.

Hargrove stood by the possibility that one of the three had a gun and that it had been hidden before police arrived.

The shooting happened after one of the men in the truck had arranged to buy marijuana in Facebook messages with Umar's then-girlfriend, Mariana Sanchez. When they eventually met at Warner Park, one of the men handed Umar two fake $100 bills and got $40 back in real money from Umar.

After discovering the money was fake, Umar chased after the truck at high speeds down North Sherman Avenue. The chase ended on Commercial Avenue when Umar blocked the truck with his car, got out and fired gunshots into the truck.

