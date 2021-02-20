 Skip to main content
East Side residents report overnight gunshots, Madison police say
East Side residents report overnight gunshots, Madison police say

Several East Side residents reported hearing gunshots early Saturday morning, the Madison Police Department said.

Sgt. Ryan Gibson said calls came in around 2:50 a.m. reporting gunshots on Eastwood Drive near Amoth Court, which is adjacent to the Capital City Trail. Police were able to find one shell casing in the area, Gibson said.

No injuries have been reported, he said, and no property damage found.

