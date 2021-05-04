East Side residence hit, shell casings found after gunshots reported, Madison police say

An East Side residence was hit and shell casings were found after gunshots were reported Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Marquette Street and Hauk Street, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Officers found three shell casings and a residence in the 200 block of North Marquette Street that was struck by a bullet, which didn’t penetrate to the living space of the house, Grigg said.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation is continuing, Grigg said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or P3Tips.com.

