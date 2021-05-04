 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Side residence hit, shell casings found after gunshots reported, Madison police say
alert

East Side residence hit, shell casings found after gunshots reported, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

An East Side residence was hit and shell casings were found after gunshots were reported Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Marquette Street and Hauk Street, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Tips for pickpocket prevention

Officers found three shell casings and a residence in the 200 block of North Marquette Street that was struck by a bullet, which didn’t penetrate to the living space of the house, Grigg said.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation is continuing, Grigg said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics