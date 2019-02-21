A 57-year-old man suffered numerous injuries Wednesday night when two men broke into his apartment and beat him up, with the men apparently looking for money.
The attack happened at about 6:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police said.
The victim sustained a broken nose, concussion and facial injuries.
"He said two men pushed their way in," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "One of the men was someone who recently sold drugs to the victim."
The victim said the suspects were looking for money, but fled the apartment when they heard people passing by outside his residence.
No description of the suspects was given.