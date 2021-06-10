East Side house spared from car fire in driveway, Madison Fire Department says

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Madison firefighters were able to contain a car fire Tuesday from spreading to a nearby house on the East Side.

Firefighters were called out around 10:20 a.m. to the 1900 block of Loretta Lane for a vehicle fire that was "threatening a building," Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement Thursday.

Arriving within seven minutes, the firefighters found the engine compartment of a sedan in a driveway "fully involved with heavy fire and smoke," Schuster said, with the flames reaching high enough to touch the soffits and gutters of a nearby single-family home.

Firefighters initially sprayed down the house with water to cool and protect it before moving to extinguish the flames coming from the car, she said. No one was inside the house at the time, Schuster said, and a dog inside the home had already been let out by Madison police.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it doesn't appear suspicious, she said.

