East Side homicide victim identified

Dane County officials have identified the victim of a June 30 homicide on Madison’s Far East Side.

Dembo Jammeh died of “firearm related trauma,” according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday.

Jammeh, 18, was found just after 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 4830 Hayes Road and died later at a local hospital, according to police and the Medical Examiner’s office, which are investigating his killing.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted and are working to identify a suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene on foot, according to the Madison Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

Jammeh was the city's fifth homicide victim of the year. A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday on the city's North Side.

