An East Side homeowner was enjoying a beer and a movie with his wife when a would-be burglar interrupted their relaxing Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
The man heard a jiggling sound coming from a side door of his house in the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue about 11:45 p.m., went out the front door to investigate and found a stranger attempting to break in, according to a police news release.
A struggle ensued that culminated with the would-be burglar losing his backpack and taking off. As he fled, the homeowner called 911, providing a good description of the fleeing man, police said.
When the homeowner said the suspect was wearing a hat, the suspect tossed it into the street, having overheard some of the emergency conversation, the release states.
Responding officers were able to locate the suspect, who claimed he was just trying to get into the home to use a phone, police said.
Daniel F. Cleary, 36, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of attempted burglary.
1 dead, 3 injured in drunken driving hit-and-run on Near East Side, police say
Couple walking dog escapes injury as flurry of shots fired car to car on North Side, police say
Bullet hits woman sleeping in North Side apartment, lodges in her bed, police say
Sleeping people shaken when bullet whizzes into North Side apartment, lodges in wall, police say
Former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus acquitted of sex assault charges
Wrong-way driver who crashed into Howard Moore family car was 2.5 times over alcohol limit, paper reports
Police: Drunken driver crashes into house outside Columbus, trapping woman in bedroom
Offered ice cream, man asks Culvers worker for Bloody Mary before arrest for 7th OWI, Madison police say
Madison man loses $3,000 to swindlers, despite clerk’s warning, police say
Drew Luber gets 6 years in prison for role in Dalton Ziegler's beating death
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal beating last year
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.