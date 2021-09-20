East Side hit by catalytic converter thefts, Madison police say

A rash of catalytic converter thefts from cars occurred on Madison's East Side Sunday night, Madison police reported.
Central District Officers investigated a series of reported thefts on the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Rutledge Street; the 200 block of Helena Street; the 1600 block of Fordem Street, the 1400 block of Williamson Street, and the 1100 block of Jenifer Street.
Similar thefts have occurred in Madison previously, with thieves often targeting Toyota Priuses. Replacing a catalytic converter can cost $1,800.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com