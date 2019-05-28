A minivan crashing into a power pole on the East Side Monday afternoon created a hazardous road condition with power lines dangling in the street, but nobody was injured.
The crash happened at about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Meadowlark Drive, the Madison Fire Department said.
The minivan was going south on Meadowlark Drive when it left the street and hit a guide wire to one of the power poles, causing a chain reaction crash that damaged three poles, including two that broke in half.
"Madison Gas and Electric was dispatched to address the electrical hazards caused by the crash, as severed wires dangled and rested in the street, from various directions," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
MGE cut the power to the lines, and a firefighter went inside the minivan to put it in park and turn it off.
"A neighbor said several light bulbs exploded in their home, and black soot was around several outlets," Schuster said.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to determine there was no fire in the walls of the house, but there were several burn spots on the soffit and fascia outside.
Power was turned off to the affected house and the family went to a hotel for the night.