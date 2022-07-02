East Side Catholic church vandalized with pro-abortion rights graffiti, Madison police say

St. Bernard Catholic Church on the East Side was vandalized with graffiti criticizing police and anti-abortion politics on Saturday, Madison police said.

The vandal wrote "pro-life my f------ a--" and "ACAB" in blue spray paint on the door and sign of the church, located at 2450 Atwood Avenue.

"Let's talk about all the native kids you've killed!" was also written on the church door, seemingly referring to the Catholic Church's role in the colonization of indigenous people.

The graffiti comes over a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.

In early May, someone set fires and attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail into the office of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action in the days after a leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights. No one has been arrested for the arson.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

