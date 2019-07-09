Madison squad car very tight crop
A bank on Madison's East Side was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning, with the robber fleeing on foot.

The armed robbery happened at about 10:15 a.m. at US Bank, 6401 Cottage Grove Road, Madison police said.

Nobody was injured.

"A man entered the bank this morning, displayed a weapon and demanded money," said Sgt. Jennifer Kane.

An undisclosed amount of money was put into the robber's backpack, and he fled going south from the bank.

The suspect had a light complexion, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, skinny build, facial stubble, wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

