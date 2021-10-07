East parents sue Madison School District for release of documents on hidden camera investigation

Two East High School parents are suing the Madison School District over the district's refusal to release records concerning the discovery in January that hidden cameras had been in a locker room office area at the school.
The lawsuit, filed late Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court against the district and Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, asks a judge to order the release of the records sought by the parents, and pay their attorney fees.
The district initially said the cameras were placed in a coach's office within the locker room in September 2019, with the approval of district employees, to try to catch an employee sleeping on the job. It was later determined placement of the cameras violated district policy.
The school district and Madison police investigated, and district parents were notified about the investigation on Jan. 22. The following month, a police report revealed that one of the cameras was aimed toward an area where disabled students changed clothes. That outraged parents and advocates for the disabled.
Two parents, Patanne Coffey and Anna Hauser, through their lawyer, Terrence Polich, filed an open records request with the district on March 26, according to the lawsuit. The request sought any video footage that was shot, along with "all letters, emails, reports, witness statements, interview transcripts, interview notes, summaries of interviews, police reports, electronic messages, meeting minutes, employee notes, investigation reports" and other materials related to the discovery of cameras in January.
It took the district more than three months to respond, the lawsuit states. The district's July 13 response, written by associate general counsel Sherrice Perry, blamed the delay on a "submission error" and the COVID-19 pandemic. Perry's letter, filed with the lawsuit, declined to provide the district's investigative report.
Perry wrote that the report is a communication between the district and a law firm the district contracted with to conduct the investigation and is protected from disclosure by attorney-client privilege. The district also declined to provide the other materials, claiming the district did not possess them.
The district paid $30,000 to MWH Law Group of Milwaukee to investigate the hidden camera matter, according to invoices released in July to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Perry also wrote the district does not possess any of the video footage, because it was deleted before the cameras were discovered on Jan. 8. She added the district only stores video footage for 10 to 14 days from when it was taken.
The police report from February states the cameras were removed by June 2020. What was found on Jan. 8 was a hollowed-out smoke detector where one of the cameras had been, Jenkins said earlier this year.
In a letter dated Aug. 2, also included with the lawsuit, Polich asked the district to reconsider the decision to deny the records, but the district was not persuaded.
In his letter, Polich called the district's response to the records request "tardy" and "inadequate."
"(The district's) response to (the parents') open records request makes clear that (the district) has lost sight of its legal and moral duty with respect to these parents and their children," Polich wrote. He added that by denying the requested records, the district "is breaching its duty to keep my clients fully informed regarding their children's education and is violating the trust reposited in its role as parent while these children are at school."
"What does (the district) have to hide about this matter which is causing it to expend significant time and effort to stonewall my clients' request for information about this incident?" Polich also asked in his letter.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds said Thursday the district does not comment on pending litigation.
In May, the State Journal also requested the full report but the newspaper's request was also denied by the district, citing attorney-client privilege. The district has also denied requests for an investigative report related to other hidden camera incidents involving a now-former teacher, David Kruchten, on school field trips. The district, however, accidentally released that report to Isthmus newspaper.
The district has also cited attorney-client privilege among the reasons for its refusal earlier this year to release any information about a settlement the district reached with the family of a Whitehorse Middle School student who said she was abused by a district staff member in 2019, including the amount of money the district paid to the student to settle the lawsuit.