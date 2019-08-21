Two people were arrested after alert patrons of a campus bar told bouncers the duo had worked together to rob a patron early Wednesday, Madison police reported.

David M. Ndong, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of theft and bail jumping, and Ariez V. Westbroooks, 18, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of party to the crime of theft.

The incident at The Double U, 620 University Ave., was reported at 12:45 a.m., police said.

Bouncers and other witnesses told police a couple later identified as Ndong and Westbrooks worked together to steal a cell phone, debit card, driver's license and other items from a 21-year-old woman.

Westbrooks engaged the woman in conversation, while Ndong stole her cell phone — containing her debit card and other items — from her back pocket, police said in a news release.

Bouncers got a good look at the suspects and their direction of travel, and they were soon arrested with property belonging to the victim, who was able to get all of her stolen items back, according to a police news release.

Officers learned the suspects had been asked to leave another bar earlier in the night because patrons sensed similar suspicious activity might be taking place, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.