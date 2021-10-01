 Skip to main content
'Dumpty Humpty' statue recovered, suspect confesses, police say
alert top story

"Dumpty Humpty," a bronze statuette, shows the egg man of the children's fable seated on a toilet, with a book on his lap.

 MICHAEL MALLOY

A bronze statue of Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet has been recovered after being stolen from the Art Fair on the Square last week, Madison police said. 

Tips for pickpocket prevention

One of the two suspects in the theft admitted to stealing the $1,400 "Dumpty Humpty" statue from an out-of-state vendor during set up for the event on Sept. 25, Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a report. The statue was recovered at the suspect's home, yet the other suspect has not been identified, Kimberley said.

The vendor had told police that two men lingered in the area of her stand during the early morning. After she left the stand for a short time, the men disappeared along with the "Dumpty Humpty” sculpture. The sculpture, which stands about 9 to 10 inches tall, depicts Humpty Dumpty with his pants around his ankles and an open book on his lap.

Officers located surveillance video of the men leaving the area with the sculpture. At least one of the men is believed to be a student living in the Downtown area who recently turned 21, police said.

An investigation is still ongoing.

