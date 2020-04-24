‘Dude, you almost hit my dog!’ woman yells at hatchet-tosser on Near West Side, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man was arrested for throwing a hatchet at a dog being walked by a woman on the Near West Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

The woman was walking her dog about 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mound Street when her pet walked onto a yard to sniff some wood shavings, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A man seated on a porch of the residence yelled at the woman to get her dog off the lawn and tossed a hatchet, which landed a foot away from the dog, DeSpain said.

The woman yelled: "Dude, you almost hit my dog!" left the area and called police, DeSpain said.

Officers located the man, who was not identified, and arrested him for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, DeSpain said.

